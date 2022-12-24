Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,474 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.2% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $531.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

