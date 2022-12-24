Canton Hathaway LLC Has $300,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.69 and a 52 week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

