Tradewinds LLC. Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

