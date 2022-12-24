SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 30,046 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.9% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.83 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

