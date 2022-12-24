New Potomac Partners LLC Purchases 7,199 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.69 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

