Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $99,314,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

V opened at $205.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.97. The company has a market capitalization of $387.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.