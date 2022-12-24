The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

