Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.72)-(0.52) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60-4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.72–$0.52 EPS.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.59.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.