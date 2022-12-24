MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,812 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,825 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after buying an additional 4,591,715 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,935,000 after buying an additional 4,447,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems Price Performance
Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.