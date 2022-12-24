62,216 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,216 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.05 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

