MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 3,240 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 192.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,294,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 30.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $412.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

