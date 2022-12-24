Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,534 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $412.12 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

