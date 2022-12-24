Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:BLK opened at $703.94 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $929.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $654.82.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
