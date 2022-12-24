Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,047.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $462.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

