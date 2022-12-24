Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 12,585 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,321,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,657,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.10 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.