Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 5,446 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,568 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 170,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,676 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 278,633 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 72,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

AMAT stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

