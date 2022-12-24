McIlrath & Eck LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,234 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

