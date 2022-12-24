Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.02 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.35 and a 200-day moving average of $237.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

