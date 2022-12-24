John Nuss Sells 13,812 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $436,597.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,602.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Nuss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, John Nuss sold 50,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $60,666,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 758,903 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,913,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 324,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

