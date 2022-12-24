Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Dianne B. Ralston Sells 10,493 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Schlumberger Price Performance
NYSE SLB opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $56.04.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Schlumberger
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
Read More
