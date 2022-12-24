Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Dianne B. Ralston Sells 10,493 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

