Norway Savings Bank Sells 300 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EEM opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

