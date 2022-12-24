Norway Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.76. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

