Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Pharming Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PHAR opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $767.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of -0.06.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.52 million. Analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

