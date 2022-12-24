Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG opened at $213.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.01.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

