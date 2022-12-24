McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $34,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 133,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
