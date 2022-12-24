McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $34,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 133,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic Increases Dividend

NYSE MOS opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.