iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.89.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

