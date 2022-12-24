YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.47 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

NYSE:V opened at $205.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

