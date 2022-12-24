The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE DIS opened at $88.01 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.69 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

