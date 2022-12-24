437 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $565.10 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $576.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

