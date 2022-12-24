iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $384.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

