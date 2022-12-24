Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,297 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

