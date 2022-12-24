Gerald Creadon Sells 14,297 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,011,512.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $73.79.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.