Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.8% during the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 13.1% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $136.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.04, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.90.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

