2,509 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

