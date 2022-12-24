Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.3% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,485,000 after acquiring an additional 648,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.29. The stock has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.02 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.