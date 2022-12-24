Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 268.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.29. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The firm has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

