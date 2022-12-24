Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 778.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.02 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

