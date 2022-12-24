Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 157.1% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 205.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 199.3% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 204.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

