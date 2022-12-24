DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 9,944 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,485,000 after acquiring an additional 648,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.29. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

