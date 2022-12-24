BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.02 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.35 and its 200 day moving average is $237.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

