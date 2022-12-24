Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,954 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 230.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,832 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.35 and its 200-day moving average is $237.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

