Jack Hightower Purchases 14,601 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) CEO Jack Hightower purchased 14,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $320,929.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,739,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,204,824.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 33.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.