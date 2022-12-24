Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 303,523 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

