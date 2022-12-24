Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Pacira BioSciences worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $24,158,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.9% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 178,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 162,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 148,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.76 and a beta of 0.69. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.