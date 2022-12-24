Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.24 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 251.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 578,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 413,882 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Albany International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $106.58.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $260.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.15%.

AIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

