Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.32% of Cohen & Steers worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at $909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $63.18 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.40. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

