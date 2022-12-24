Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 33,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,429.0% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 125,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 117,008 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $108.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.