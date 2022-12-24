Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 215 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,118,000 after purchasing an additional 585,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,280,513 shares of company stock worth $3,043,791,872 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $170.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $127.94 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.95 and its 200 day moving average is $149.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.