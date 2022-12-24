Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 740 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $283.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.35.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

