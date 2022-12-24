3,793 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Separately, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of WBD opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
