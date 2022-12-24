3,793 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

